ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 586,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,888,000 after acquiring an additional 86,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ORIX by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ORIX by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ORIX by 500.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ORIX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

