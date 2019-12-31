Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

JRSH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of JRSH opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.