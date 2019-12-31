Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $1.25 target price for the company.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocugen will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri acquired 406,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $138,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Junge Zhang acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,205,000 shares of company stock worth $438,470. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

