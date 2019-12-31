Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

