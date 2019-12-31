Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.30.

MTOR stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $259,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,935,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2,068.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after buying an additional 471,038 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 601.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 315,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Meritor during the third quarter worth about $1,824,000.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

