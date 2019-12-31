Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and set a $216.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $128.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 2.29. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

