Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $9.25 on Monday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yanzhou Coal Mining will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

