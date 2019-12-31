Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.