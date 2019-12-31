KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KCDMY opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.33.

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

