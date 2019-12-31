ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded ITV PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ITV PLC/ADR stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. ITV PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

