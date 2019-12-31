Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FERGY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferguson from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

FERGY stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

