POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.07. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

