Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) and Safety Insurance Group (NYSE:SAFT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Cna Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cna Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cna Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cna Financial and Safety Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cna Financial $10.13 billion 1.19 $813.00 million $3.10 14.35 Safety Insurance Group $836.50 million 1.70 $83.19 million N/A N/A

Cna Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group.

Volatility & Risk

Cna Financial has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cna Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Cna Financial pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cna Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cna Financial and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cna Financial 6.19% 7.72% 1.53% Safety Insurance Group 10.49% 11.37% 4.46%

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Cna Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

