Financial Analysis: EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) & Formula Systems (1985) (NYSE:FORTY)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 11.38% 18.44% 13.72% Formula Systems (1985) 2.39% 4.33% 1.94%

This table compares EPAM Systems and Formula Systems (1985)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $1.84 billion 6.28 $240.26 million $3.91 53.84 Formula Systems (1985) $1.49 billion 0.65 $32.37 million N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Formula Systems (1985).

Volatility & Risk

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EPAM Systems and Formula Systems (1985), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 1 0 9 0 2.80 Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

EPAM Systems presently has a consensus target price of $199.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.47%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Formula Systems (1985) on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising its proprietary platforms, integrated engineering practices, and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers industry, technology, experience, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development. It serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. It also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers. In addition, the company offers life, pension, and annuities platforms/solutions, including Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; property and casualty/general insurance platforms/solutions, such as Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite; and reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens Reinsurance, Freedom Reinsurance System, and Universal Reinsurance System. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions that include eFreedom Annual Statement, PRO Financial General Ledger and Accounts Payable, Preferred Tax Enterprise Financial applications, Insurance Financial reporting, and Power2Play; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions and digital insurance suites. Additionally, the company offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; vendor of software services and IT outsourcing software services; and professionals in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

