Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) & Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Allakos shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Allakos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Allakos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $168.80 million 36.40 $67.97 million $0.69 93.04 Allakos N/A N/A -$43.54 million ($2.20) -43.68

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Allakos. Allakos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Allakos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Allakos 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $72.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Allakos.

Profitability

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Allakos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 40.27% 32.30% 19.97% Allakos N/A -29.57% -27.86%

Volatility & Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allakos has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals beats Allakos on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. It is also involved in the development of ARO-HBV, a third-generation subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic candidate to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; AMG 890 to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; and ARO-AMG1 for treating undisclosed genetically-validated cardiovascular target. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Amgen, Inc.; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop RNAi therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

