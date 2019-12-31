Reviewing Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Magnachip Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:MX)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.36 billion 2.24 $134.05 million $0.15 49.73 Magnachip Semiconductor $750.90 million 0.53 -$3.90 million $0.71 16.37

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 4.38% 1.45% 0.87% Magnachip Semiconductor -6.17% -20.42% 1.27%

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group. The Foundry Services Group segment provides analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless and integrated device manufacturer semiconductor companies to manufacture a range of products, including display drivers, light emitting diode (LED) drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The Standard Products Group segment offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition, high definition, full high definition, LED, 3D and organic light emitting diodes televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. This segment also offers power management semiconductor products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar transistors, converters, LED drivers, SSD PMIC products, and switching and linear regulators for televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as for industrial applications. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers; original design manufacturers; and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors worldwide. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

