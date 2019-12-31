$2.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $2.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

Shares of TSCO opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.00. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $114.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,297,000 after acquiring an additional 773,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,492,000 after buying an additional 520,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,607,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after buying an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after buying an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

