Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $633.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.59. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,581,000 after acquiring an additional 275,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,935,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,860,000 after acquiring an additional 283,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

