$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) will report sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $9.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $99,000. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 43,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 432.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,918,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.