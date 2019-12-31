Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post sales of $44.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.90 million and the highest is $46.10 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $56.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $192.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $194.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $204.20 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $206.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EGRX. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,284. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.