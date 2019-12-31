Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.50 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post sales of $44.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.90 million and the highest is $46.10 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $56.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $192.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $194.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $204.20 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $206.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EGRX. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,284. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$2.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply This Quarter
$2.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply This Quarter
Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion
Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion
$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp This Quarter
$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp This Quarter
Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.50 Million
Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.50 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion
Aon PLC Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion
Aon PLC Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report