Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Carter’s posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $2,038,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $412,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,800,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 24.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,179,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,110,000 after acquiring an additional 620,375 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,907,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,032,000 after acquiring an additional 414,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,659,000 after acquiring an additional 30,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

