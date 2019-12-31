Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Analysts forecast that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will post sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. AON posted sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $11.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

NYSE AON opened at $207.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.38. AON has a twelve month low of $141.63 and a twelve month high of $212.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of AON by 8.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,868,000 after purchasing an additional 531,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 29.3% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 108.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

