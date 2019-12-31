BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been assigned a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BT.A. UBS Group downgraded BT Group – CLASS A to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 169 ($2.22) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).
BT.A stock opened at GBX 193.30 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 243.40 ($3.20). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 189.18.
BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile
BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.
See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.