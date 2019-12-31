BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been assigned a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BT.A. UBS Group downgraded BT Group – CLASS A to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 169 ($2.22) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

BT.A stock opened at GBX 193.30 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 243.40 ($3.20). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 189.18.

In related news, insider Simon Lowth bought 106,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

