JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 220 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 205.64 ($2.71).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 180.24 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

