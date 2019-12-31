Short Interest in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Grows By 10.4%

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 856,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

