Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the November 28th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $111.72 on Tuesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

