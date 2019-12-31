Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 39.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.