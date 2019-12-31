Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Short Interest Update

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSBR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Champions Oncology by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Champions Oncology by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Champions Oncology stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.59 million, a P/E ratio of 809.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Champions Oncology has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champions Oncology will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Champions Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

