SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $246,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,346 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

