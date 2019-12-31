Short Interest in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Grows By 10.3%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,860,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 29,780,000 shares. Approximately 23.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,078.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 90,688 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 412,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 520.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 871,753 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $480.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.86. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

