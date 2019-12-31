Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Up 10.7% in December

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

