Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €155.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €138.82 ($161.42).

ETR DB1 opened at €140.15 ($162.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €103.95 ($120.87) and a twelve month high of €145.95 ($169.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €134.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

