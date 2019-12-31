HSBC Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.00 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

CEC1 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.40 ($6.28).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €5.15 ($5.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €4.49 and a 200-day moving average of €4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of €5.75 ($6.69).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

