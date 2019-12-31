Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €20.00 ($23.26) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

JUN3 has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.50 ($28.49).

Shares of Jungheinrich stock opened at €21.50 ($25.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. Jungheinrich has a 52-week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 52-week high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.45.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

