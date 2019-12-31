Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €30.50 ($35.47) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

UN01 has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.13 ($30.39).

ETR:UN01 opened at €29.51 ($34.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.34. Uniper has a 52-week low of €22.30 ($25.93) and a 52-week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

