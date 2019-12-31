Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €30.50 ($35.47) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

UN01 has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.13 ($30.39).

ETR:UN01 opened at €29.51 ($34.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.34. Uniper has a 52-week low of €22.30 ($25.93) and a 52-week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BT Group – CLASS A Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
BT Group – CLASS A Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 220 Price Target for Barclays
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 220 Price Target for Barclays
Short Interest in Bank of Nova Scotia Grows By 10.4%
Short Interest in Bank of Nova Scotia Grows By 10.4%
Packaging Corp Of America Short Interest Up 10.5% in December
Packaging Corp Of America Short Interest Up 10.5% in December
Bank of Commerce Holdings Short Interest Up 10.8% in December
Bank of Commerce Holdings Short Interest Up 10.8% in December
Champions Oncology Inc Short Interest Update
Champions Oncology Inc Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report