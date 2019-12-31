Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €7.30 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €7.30 ($8.49) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €7.15 ($8.31).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

