Warburg Research Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of Suedzucker stock opened at €16.41 ($19.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €11.00 ($12.79) and a twelve month high of €16.52 ($19.21). The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.25 and its 200 day moving average is €14.10.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

