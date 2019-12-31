Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €55.00 by Warburg Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.75 ($49.71).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €45.18 ($52.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.39. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

