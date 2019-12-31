Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Given a SEK 175 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) has been assigned a SEK 175 target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOLV-B. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 196 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 160.60.

Volvo stock opened at SEK 156.90 on Tuesday. Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is SEK 150.81 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 143.31.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

