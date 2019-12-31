Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €61.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €61.50 ($71.51) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on G24. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.90 ($73.14) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.98 ($66.26).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 stock opened at €58.95 ($68.55) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a 52-week high of €59.85 ($69.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.