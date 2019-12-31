Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €70.00 by Independent Research

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.69 ($75.22).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €67.50 ($78.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.87. Krones has a 1-year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 1-year high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

