Baader Bank Reiterates “€290.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

FRA ADS opened at €289.80 ($336.98) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €279.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €275.18. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

