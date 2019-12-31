RIB Software (ETR:RIB) PT Set at €26.00 by Berenberg Bank

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIB. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of RIB Software stock opened at €22.60 ($26.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.76. RIB Software has a 52 week low of €9.94 ($11.55) and a 52 week high of €25.84 ($30.05). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.42.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

