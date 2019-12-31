JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €18.50 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €18.50 ($21.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.18 ($18.81).

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €14.52 ($16.88) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.08. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

