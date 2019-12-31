Reviewing RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Utah Medical Products (NYSE:UTMD)

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

This table compares RA Medical Systems and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RA Medical Systems -797.11% -112.93% -95.69% Utah Medical Products 30.70% 15.02% 13.48%

17.5% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RA Medical Systems and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RA Medical Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

RA Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 234.60%. Given RA Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RA Medical Systems and Utah Medical Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RA Medical Systems $6.26 million 2.64 -$30.83 million ($3.34) -0.37 Utah Medical Products $42.00 million 9.53 $18.56 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than RA Medical Systems.

Risk and Volatility

RA Medical Systems has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats RA Medical Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.