Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) & China Online Education Group (OTCMKTS:COE) Head to Head Comparison

Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Learning Tree International and China Online Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Learning Tree International $64.32 million 0.09 -$2.05 million N/A N/A China Online Education Group $166.61 million 1.13 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

Learning Tree International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Online Education Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Learning Tree International and China Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A China Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Learning Tree International and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A China Online Education Group -17.61% N/A -21.71%

Summary

Learning Tree International beats China Online Education Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live online learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in its Education Centers, at customer locations, or at other facilities; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2018, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 299 instructor-led course titles, including 181 multi-day IT course titles, 82 multi-day management course titles, and 36 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learning Tree International, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Kevin Ross Gruneich Legacy Trust.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

