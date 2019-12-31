Financial Review: Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) vs. ERHC Energy (NYSE:ERHE)

ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ERHC Energy and Oceaneering International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Oceaneering International 1 4 8 0 2.54

Oceaneering International has a consensus target price of $18.58, indicating a potential upside of 24.72%. Given Oceaneering International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ERHC Energy and Oceaneering International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oceaneering International $1.91 billion 0.77 -$212.33 million ($0.71) -20.99

ERHC Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oceaneering International.

Profitability

This table compares ERHC Energy and Oceaneering International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A Oceaneering International -7.55% -5.69% -2.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Oceaneering International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of ERHC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Oceaneering International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ERHC Energy has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oceaneering International has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oceaneering International beats ERHC Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ERHC Energy Company Profile

ERHC Energy Inc. engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 275 work-class ROVs. The company's Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing steel tubes, thermoplastic hoses, and termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves, as well as offers riserless light well intervention services. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flow line tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, and umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention services. The company's Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services for the safety of customers' facilities onshore and offshore; third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-energy industries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

