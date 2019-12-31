Head-To-Head Comparison: Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) vs. Urstadt Biddle Properties (NASDAQ:UBA)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.22 million 8.35 $4.20 million N/A N/A Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 7.07 $37.28 million $1.43 17.08

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 59.32% 13.50% 7.73% Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.10% 10.06% 3.65%

Risk & Volatility

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.