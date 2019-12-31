ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce sales of $5.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.21 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $20.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

MAN opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.36%.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $828,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,781.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $2,156,593. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,108,000 after acquiring an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,616,000 after buying an additional 36,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,009,000 after buying an additional 563,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,721,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

