$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other news, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 46,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $7,289,717.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,991,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,103 shares of company stock worth $9,932,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $3,502,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 89.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 164.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 43,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.04. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $163.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

